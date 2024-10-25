Clique in court
Fan fireworks also caused a row with the police
Nine young Turkish soccer fans caused a stir at the public viewing in Landeck, now they were on trial at the Innsbruck Regional Court. Eight of them are likely to have left the court building rather relieved . . .
Emotions surrounding "King Football" brought the men to the dock on Thursday. Before the European Championship quarter-final match between the Netherlands and Turkey, fireworks were set off without permission - probably out of euphoria and exuberance. The police did not hesitate for long, intervened boldly and wanted to make arrests immediately.
One in particular stood out
However, the clique of friends vehemently resisted. The first defendant stood resolutely and confrontationally in the way of the police officers at the beginning of the intended official action. "You were the impetus for the subsequent situation," said Judge Reinhard Santeler.
Guilty verdict, also because it was not the first time
This defendant was the only one to be found guilty. "Diversion is no longer an option in your case," explained the judge, especially as the man had recently been sentenced to three months' conditional imprisonment for a similar offense. Although the conditional sentence was ultimately not revoked, the probationary period was extended to five years. In addition, the man of Turkish origin has to pay a hefty 5000 euro fine. The verdict is final.
Charitable work without conviction
It was a different story for the other eight defendants. As part of a diversionary settlement, the judge imposed "community service" on them. The adults among the defendants have to serve 100 hours, the young adults 50. "They are giving something back to the community, because what they did was absolutely not right," he explained. It is intended as an "effective reconciliation with society".
By doing community service, they are giving something back to the community, because what they did was absolutely not okay
Richter Reinhard Santeler
Defense lawyer brought "Turkish soul" into play
Previously, one of the defense lawyers had said that the "Turkish soul is simply more emotional" and that the police had probably intervened "a little too violently". Arguments that the presiding judge did not really want to accept, however. "If the defendants had behaved more cooperatively, we wouldn't even be sitting here today," he concluded the hearing after two hours and with a warning for the future.
