Fan fireworks also caused a row with the police

Guilty verdict, also because it was not the first time

This defendant was the only one to be found guilty. "Diversion is no longer an option in your case," explained the judge, especially as the man had recently been sentenced to three months' conditional imprisonment for a similar offense. Although the conditional sentence was ultimately not revoked, the probationary period was extended to five years. In addition, the man of Turkish origin has to pay a hefty 5000 euro fine. The verdict is final.