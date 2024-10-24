Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Wanted to tap "electricity"

Man drives through Billa store with electric vehicle

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 14:33

In daily contact with customers, there are hardly any oddities that have not happened to a sales clerk. Nevertheless, a man from Burgenland caused quite a stir at a Billa Plus store in Bruckneudorf on Wednesday. With an electric cargo tricycle ...

0 Kommentare

On Wednesday, the gentleman drove into the store at walking pace on his electric vehicle. Just past the food baskets, however, the driver was quickly guided back to the exit by the employees present - see video. In addition to many puzzled looks, the man also caused laughter in the aisles.

Customer asked for "electricity" there
As a spokesperson for the Rewe Group revealed to Krone, the reason for his visit was also very unusual. The man had asked for "electricity" for his e-vehicle. The man from Burgenland must have quickly realized that he would not receive this there and rolled out of the store accompanied by several employees. 

On Wednesday, the man from Burgenland had not only used an e-vehicle to go shopping, but also to enter the store. (Bild: Leserreporter)
On Wednesday, the man from Burgenland had not only used an e-vehicle to go shopping, but also to enter the store.
(Bild: Leserreporter)

The fact that certain means of transportation are prohibited when entering stores is nothing new. Nevertheless, the company likes to point out that "various vehicles such as bicycles, scooters, skateboards or e-scooters should not be used in the store."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf