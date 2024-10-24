Wanted to tap "electricity"
Man drives through Billa store with electric vehicle
In daily contact with customers, there are hardly any oddities that have not happened to a sales clerk. Nevertheless, a man from Burgenland caused quite a stir at a Billa Plus store in Bruckneudorf on Wednesday. With an electric cargo tricycle ...
On Wednesday, the gentleman drove into the store at walking pace on his electric vehicle. Just past the food baskets, however, the driver was quickly guided back to the exit by the employees present - see video. In addition to many puzzled looks, the man also caused laughter in the aisles.
Customer asked for "electricity" there
As a spokesperson for the Rewe Group revealed to Krone, the reason for his visit was also very unusual. The man had asked for "electricity" for his e-vehicle. The man from Burgenland must have quickly realized that he would not receive this there and rolled out of the store accompanied by several employees.
The fact that certain means of transportation are prohibited when entering stores is nothing new. Nevertheless, the company likes to point out that "various vehicles such as bicycles, scooters, skateboards or e-scooters should not be used in the store."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.