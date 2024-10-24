Large-scale police operation: protest camp in Lower Austria cleared

Negative effects on health

According to the organization, the construction of the road would "irretrievably destroy productive farmland and a local recreation area". Landowners and organic farmers would be dispossessed and see the construction as a "door opener for the whole area to be built over at some point". Climate activists criticize the project, which has been planned for decades, as "completely out of date", while doctors point to the negative effects of the eastern bypass on health and quality of life. In contrast, local residents welcome the construction project, as it is expected to reduce traffic by around 20 percent.