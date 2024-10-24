Five "Krone" theses
Before the start in Sölden, the "Krone" presents five theses for the 2024/25 season from the perspective of Salzburg as a ski region.
Salzburg has already stood on the podium in Sölden 14 times since 1993. In 2024, only one skier, Stefan Brennsteiner, will be representing the province on the Rettenbachferner. The "Krone" has five predictions for the coming season.
Two will finish on the podium: In 2022/23, Salzburg went without a single World Cup podium place for the first time since 1968 (!) - an absolute low point. Last year, Mirjam Puchner broke this streak. We are optimistic: this year there are at least two Salzburg aces who will finish in the top 3 in the World Cup season - and under the Austrian flag to boot.
SLSV trio at the World Championships: The home World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm are the big highlight of the season. So far, only Brennsteiner and Puchner are considered fixed starters at the big event on the Zwölferkogel from the point of view of the regional association. But Stefan Rieser, who has a fixed ticket for the downhill, can also hope for a chance in the sparse red-white-red speed team. Lisa Grill also has every chance of quickly finding her way into the World Cup squad.
The best man from Salzburg speaks Dutch: at the moment, top star Marcel Hirscher is causing a stir with the back and forth surrounding a possible start in Sölden. Once this drama has died down, the "Dutchman" can finally make his mark on the race course. Successfully, because judging by the overall results, the 35-year-old will come out on top within the federal state. And thus be the new old Platz-Hirsch(er) in Salzburg.
Not a new face: Rieser, Bürgler and Grill - and perhaps also returnee Christopher Neumayer - will be making further World Cup appearances this year. Behind them, however, things look bleak. There won't be a new face, a debut in the top ski league, from Salzburg this year.
Late form again: Stefan Brennsteiner remains true to his line of only really finding his top form in the final phase of the season. This time it pays off: Because the home World Championships in February come at exactly the right time from the Niedernsiller's point of view.
