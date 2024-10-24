SLSV trio at the World Championships: The home World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm are the big highlight of the season. So far, only Brennsteiner and Puchner are considered fixed starters at the big event on the Zwölferkogel from the point of view of the regional association. But Stefan Rieser, who has a fixed ticket for the downhill, can also hope for a chance in the sparse red-white-red speed team. Lisa Grill also has every chance of quickly finding her way into the World Cup squad.