First Schopp victory in Europe as a coach?

Ljubljanaare top of the table

"Slovenia's soccer is not quite where Austria's is in terms of intensity, but they have always produced good footballers. It's no coincidence that Ljubljana are top of the table; with their Spanish coach Victor Sanchez, they place a lot of emphasis on playfulness and show a lot of variability in possession. But if we bring everything to the pitch, we will leave it as winners," said Schopp, whose team has already been undefeated in six matches across all competitions. In Europe, however, LASK have recently suffered four defeats away from home.