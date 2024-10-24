Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

LASK in Ljubljana

First Schopp victory in Europe as a coach?

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 15:00

Markus Schopp was a great player: national team, Champions League under Ivica Osim and engagements in Italy and Germany. In Brescia, Schopp played with world stars such as Baggio and Guardiola. Now the man from Graz is hoping for his first away win as a coach in Ljubljana against Olimpija.

0 Kommentare

A special moment! I'm very proud that he made his debut in the Champions League at the age of 18," says Markus Schopp about his son Konstantin, who got his first taste of the top flight in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Sporting Lisbon.

His father once breathed in a lot of it: With Sturm, he made guest appearances in soccer cathedrals such as Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu, Man United's Old Trafford or Milan's Giuseppe Meazza. As a coach, the 50-year-old has only played one away European Cup match, losing 2:3 with Hartberg in the Europa League qualifiers at Piast Gliwice in Poland in front of a coronavirus-induced empty crowd in 2020.

Today, LASK travel to Ljubljana in the Conference League after a 2:2 home draw against Djurgardens and are aiming for their first win in Europe as coach!

Ljubljanaare top of the table
"Slovenia's soccer is not quite where Austria's is in terms of intensity, but they have always produced good footballers. It's no coincidence that Ljubljana are top of the table; with their Spanish coach Victor Sanchez, they place a lot of emphasis on playfulness and show a lot of variability in possession. But if we bring everything to the pitch, we will leave it as winners," said Schopp, whose team has already been undefeated in six matches across all competitions. In Europe, however, LASK have recently suffered four defeats away from home.

Siebenhandl wants to play
 No points against Toulouse (0:1), St. Gilloise (1:2), Liverpool (0:4) and Bucharest (0:1). "We want to stay in the international race this year and are fully focused on three points in Ljubljana," says Schopp.

"We have a very good plan, a very good squad and now also a broad squad," said striker Max Entrup, who will meet up with his good friend Ahmet Muhamedbegovic before the Black & Whites took off for Slovenia at Hörsching Airport yesterday. On board with a black eye: Lawal replacement Jörg Siebenhandl, who recently had to be replaced by youngster Lukas Jungwirth (20) after a collision in the 2-1 win against WSG Tirol. Siebenhandl will be back in action today.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Oliver Gaisbauer
Oliver Gaisbauer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf