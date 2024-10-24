LASK in Ljubljana
First Schopp victory in Europe as a coach?
Markus Schopp was a great player: national team, Champions League under Ivica Osim and engagements in Italy and Germany. In Brescia, Schopp played with world stars such as Baggio and Guardiola. Now the man from Graz is hoping for his first away win as a coach in Ljubljana against Olimpija.
A special moment! I'm very proud that he made his debut in the Champions League at the age of 18," says Markus Schopp about his son Konstantin, who got his first taste of the top flight in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Sporting Lisbon.
His father once breathed in a lot of it: With Sturm, he made guest appearances in soccer cathedrals such as Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu, Man United's Old Trafford or Milan's Giuseppe Meazza. As a coach, the 50-year-old has only played one away European Cup match, losing 2:3 with Hartberg in the Europa League qualifiers at Piast Gliwice in Poland in front of a coronavirus-induced empty crowd in 2020.
Today, LASK travel to Ljubljana in the Conference League after a 2:2 home draw against Djurgardens and are aiming for their first win in Europe as coach!
Ljubljanaare top of the table
"Slovenia's soccer is not quite where Austria's is in terms of intensity, but they have always produced good footballers. It's no coincidence that Ljubljana are top of the table; with their Spanish coach Victor Sanchez, they place a lot of emphasis on playfulness and show a lot of variability in possession. But if we bring everything to the pitch, we will leave it as winners," said Schopp, whose team has already been undefeated in six matches across all competitions. In Europe, however, LASK have recently suffered four defeats away from home.
Siebenhandl wants to play
No points against Toulouse (0:1), St. Gilloise (1:2), Liverpool (0:4) and Bucharest (0:1). "We want to stay in the international race this year and are fully focused on three points in Ljubljana," says Schopp.
"We have a very good plan, a very good squad and now also a broad squad," said striker Max Entrup, who will meet up with his good friend Ahmet Muhamedbegovic before the Black & Whites took off for Slovenia at Hörsching Airport yesterday. On board with a black eye: Lawal replacement Jörg Siebenhandl, who recently had to be replaced by youngster Lukas Jungwirth (20) after a collision in the 2-1 win against WSG Tirol. Siebenhandl will be back in action today.
