Muslims: discrimination very high in Austria

In the five-year average, Austria was just as likely to experience discrimination when looking for accommodation (61 percent) as in the workplace (52 percent) or in contact with the healthcare system (45 percent). Among the reasons for discrimination, the topics of migration background, religion and skin color dominated across Europe, with skin color being mentioned most frequently for people from sub-Saharan Africa and migration background for the other groups. However, 52 percent of respondents stated two or more reasons for discrimination.