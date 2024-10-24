Rapid against Noah
“Can opener” Beljo ready: “Feel the confidence”
Dion Beljo is Rapid's top scorer and has already scored six times in the 1:0. On Thursday, he will once again be in demand as a "can opener" in the Conference League against FC Noah.
"You'll see, he's good for 20 goals," Rapids' sporting director Katzer told the "Krone" when he loaned Dion Beljo from Augsburg in the summer (with an option to buy). Great expectations. "That makes me proud, I can feel the trust here." The Croatian is no longer under pressure.
The 22-year-old seems relaxed. Of course, the hype surrounding Burgstaller, Jansson and co. is bigger. Beljo isn't as eye-catching, but his rate is as strong as a bear: with nine goals in 19 competitive matches, the striker is Rapids' top scorer. He scored the redeeming 1:0 six times. "Those are the important goals," praises coach Klauß. "He's always there when it comes to scoring goals and has a good sense of where it's dangerous. He gets better with every game."
After a difficult start, including the missed set-piece in Braga. Beljo remained calm: "I knew I needed games, now I'm in rhythm." And he benefits from his strike partner Burgstaller: "I can learn a lot from him, he's a clever, intelligent player." The duo are now required to play every three days, which is more of a blessing than a curse for Beljo: "I've missed soccer."
Searching for weaknesses
Because he was demoted to the reserve team at Augsburg last season. "There's no better feeling than stepping onto the pitch." Especially in Hütteldorf. "I knew that Rapid is a big club with a long tradition - but I didn't expect this kind of support," enthuses the 1.95-meter giant. "I feel comfortable here, welcome, appreciated." In the city too. In his private life, he loves the peace and quiet, lives in Seestadt, raves about the first district and Schönbrunn.
Even though there is hardly any time to explore Vienna. Beljo prepares meticulously for every opponent. "I watch videos, look for weaknesses, possible running routes," he has also studied FC Noah intensively. Because the European Cup is still new to him. "The anthem, the atmosphere is also something special in the Conference League," nods Beljo. He has yet to score a goal in the league phase. The Armenians might just come at the right time today.
It's a must-win. Or as Beljo puts it: "There's no team in this competition that we can't beat."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
