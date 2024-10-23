Awarded
Felix Mitterer: A Nestroy for his life’s work
Parade author Felix Mitterer receives the prestigious theater prize in November for his literary work to date. The "Krone" met him during a short stay in Tyrol.
On the evening of November 24, the Nestroy Award ceremony will take place at the Vienna Volkstheater. For the 25th time, stage productions and artists from the past theater season in Austria as well as the best performance in the German-speaking world will be honored. One thing is already certain: Felix Mitterer, Tyrol's famous literary figurehead of drama and modern popular theater, will receive the award for his diverse and extensive life's work at this year's gala.
The author of plays such as "Kein Platz für Idioten", "Stigma", "Sibirien", "Märzengrund" and the cult TV series "Piefke-Saga", who celebrates his 76th birthday next February, can also look back on a life story that is second to none of his dramas in its sad and brutal reality.
The "Kronen Zeitung" met the exceptional writer last Monday in Leutasch in Tyrol. The "Kulturhaus - Ganghofermuseum" there is run by his very good friends, the Krug family, and has been a "home base" for Mitterer and his wife Agnes Beier-Mitterer for years.
"Krone": Mr. Mitterer, who or what is responsible for you being awarded the Nestroy Prize for your life's work this year? And how was the agreement reached?
Felix Mitterer: I have no idea how it came about. It probably has something to do with my age - and someone had the intuition that someone should get the prize this year - why not Mitterer? I was informed, as is usual nowadays, by the chair of the Nestroy Prize jury, dramaturge Alexandra Althoff, by text message.
You have already received so many prizes in your life. How do you classify this lifetime achievement Nestroy?
I met Gregor Bloéb today, who will give the laudatory speech for me at the Nestroy Gala on November 24. This award for my life's work is also closely linked to him and his brother Tobias Moretti. With their great acting skills, the two brothers have contributed a great deal to the prominence of some of my plays almost from the very beginning.
Mr. Mitterer, you give the impression that you are very happy about this nomination.
Nestroy means a lot to me. As it also has to do with the Vienna Volkstheater. My play about the legendary actress Dorothea Neff was performed there - and the premiere of my play "In der Löwengrube", in which Erwin Steinhauer had the title role and spoke so wonderfully Tyrolean, also took place there.
