Felix Mitterer: A Nestroy for his life’s work

On the evening of November 24, the Nestroy Award ceremony will take place at the Vienna Volkstheater. For the 25th time, stage productions and artists from the past theater season in Austria as well as the best performance in the German-speaking world will be honored. One thing is already certain: Felix Mitterer, Tyrol's famous literary figurehead of drama and modern popular theater, will receive the award for his diverse and extensive life's work at this year's gala.