Over 1,150 participants
Viennathlon thrills at its premiere
The first Viennathlon brought the capital city to the boil: The spectacular mix of sport, adventure and party saw over 1,150 runners take on the challenge of conquering the Danube Island over two distances with 20 obstacles.
The route along the Danube Island offered an action-packed experience for everyone: there was crawling, scrambling, pulling up, sliding and jumping. Classics such as Monkeyland, the Bagjump and the infamous Hupf in Gatsch provided additional challenges. There was also a shortened 5 km distance for obstacle beginners, while many elite starters and ultra runners competed on the full course. So there was something for everyone - a spectacle for participants and spectators alike!
Fastest times and impressive performances
In the men's race, multiple Grazathlon winner Markus Bretterklieber came out on top with an outstanding time of 37:40 minutes. He was closely followed by Innsbruckathlon winner Lucas Kempe (40:06 minutes) and Hannes Stummer (40:35 minutes). In the women's race, multiple Grazathlon winner Veronika Windisch triumphed in 46:29 minutes, closely followed by Lisa Pfandl (54:05 minutes) and Nina Hotter (56:11 minutes).
Adventure & action at the Junior Viennathlon
There was plenty for the youngest participants to experience at the Junior Viennathlon: over 150 children battled their way through ten exciting obstacles on a two-kilometer course. Whether climbing over giant obstacles, crawling or jumping through a slush container - the kids mastered every challenge with flying colors and were rewarded with a well-deserved medal at the finish line.
Following the success of the "beat the city" trilogy in Innsbruck, Graz and Linz, Vienna was the latest venue for the event format. Particularly impressive: the "beat the city" series 2024 attracted almost 15,000 participants from all over Austria and beyond the country's borders.
"beat the city" series 2025 continues
beat the city will resume in spring! You can already secure tickets for 2025. The series also includes the Merkur Linzathlon (May 24, 2025), the GRAWE Grazathlon (June 14, 2025) and the purora Innsbruckathlon (June 28, 2025). The date for the Viennathlon 2025 will be announced shortly.
