Viennathlon thrills at its premiere

The route along the Danube Island offered an action-packed experience for everyone: there was crawling, scrambling, pulling up, sliding and jumping. Classics such as Monkeyland, the Bagjump and the infamous Hupf in Gatsch provided additional challenges. There was also a shortened 5 km distance for obstacle beginners, while many elite starters and ultra runners competed on the full course. So there was something for everyone - a spectacle for participants and spectators alike!