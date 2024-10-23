These are the “creeping” risks of climate change

The average number of snow days in the European Alps will fall from 218 (1981-2010) to currently 187 (2024). One in eight ski resorts worldwide could run out of natural snow by the end of the century due to climate change. Broken down to Austria, this means that while 87 percent of ski slopes were still considered "snow-sure" in 2010, only two thirds will be by 2030. By 2050, with global warming of 2 degrees, only half of the slopes will still have snow, and by 2100 (+3 degrees) only a fifth.