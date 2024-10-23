FPÖ reduces proportion of women in the National Council for the first time

Trend has recently gone in the opposite direction

In recent decades, the proportion of women in the National Council has risen slowly but steadily: Whereas in the mid-1980s only a tenth of MPs were female, in 1996 it was already a quarter and in 2002 a third for the first time. However, this was followed by a dip: after the 2006 and 2008 elections, the proportion of women fell first to 31% and then to 27%. It only rose again from 2019 - to 39%. Due to subsequent additions and departures, this proportion then climbed to just under 41% at the end of the current term of office.