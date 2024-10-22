“There are only patients, not a Hezbollah bunker”

In the fight against the financial structures of the pro-Iranian terrorist militia Hezbollah, the Israeli army has targeted several buildings in the Lebanese capital Beirut in recent days. According to the Israelis, they have discovered a bunker under a hospital where Hezbollah's gold and money reserves worth around half a billion US dollars are said to have been stored. The hospital is defending itself and has invited both UN representatives and international journalists to take a look at Israel's "lies".