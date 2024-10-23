Cat miracle in Tyrol
Kitty rode in the engine compartment and survived the accident
Presumably to keep warm, a cat clambered into a minibus in Tyrol. The animal was discovered in the workshop in Innsbruck after a crash. Miraculously, the velvet paw had no injuries. Incredibly, the cat had escaped two months ago.
The extraordinary story from last Friday began on the Seefeld plateau. The driver of a company vehicle set off from there in the morning for Innsbruck. The driver stopped off in Innsbruck. Here - or already on the plateau - the tiger cat must have "got on".
Accident and towing
With the stowaway in the engine compartment of the minibus, he then set off again - but at around 11 a.m. he was involved in an accident in the provincial capital. The car was eventually towed away and taken to Toyota Ellensohn on Haller Straße.
Suddenly, two eyes sparkled
There, workshop manager David Delvai wanted to inspect the damage at around 2 pm. He opened the hood, shone his light into the engine compartment - and was startled! "Two eyes sparkled at me," the Volderer told the "Krone" newspaper. At first, he suspected a marten behind the glittering "diamonds".
It was between the intercooler and the bumper - exactly where there had been a crash.
David Delvai, Werkstättenleiter
But far from it: the eyes belonged to a completely terrified velvet paw. "It was between the intercooler and the bumper - exactly where it had crashed," says Delvai - himself a cat and dog owner - shaking his head in disbelief.
Wasenmeister alerted
Delvai and his employees did not dare to free the cat from its prison. They were too worried that the completely terrified animal might fight back. "So we closed the hood so that the cat couldn't escape," says Delvai. He informed the Wasenmeister of the city of Innsbruck.
Externally unharmed
He arrived at around 3 p.m. and, wearing protective gloves, removed the stowaway from the engine compartment. The tiger cat hardly put up any resistance and appeared to be unharmed on the outside. Delvai: "We could hardly believe it, normally she would be crushed where she was crouching in an accident."
The vet was already waiting
The Wasenmeister took the female house cat to the Mentlberg animal shelter. The vet was already waiting there and checked the still quite young kitty. He confirmed the first impression: the cat was physically unharmed.
It's hard to imagine what the animal had experienced: a car ride under the hood, a collision, a tow - and the lucky rescue.
Cat without a chip
It was initially unclear who the cat belonged to because it was not chipped. For the time being, she recovered in the best of care at the animal shelter.
Joyful reunion
But there was a happy ending on Tuesday: the owner recognized her kitty on social media and picked her up. Unbelievable: the one-year-old Coco had escaped from her home in Innsbruck two months ago (!). So now she had a stroke of luck.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
