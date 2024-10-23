New owners wanted
Live like the empress: castle for sale
Who doesn't dream of owning their own castle? In Gurktal there is now the opportunity: Schloss Berg Klösterle, which has been completely renovated in recent years, is currently for sale.
On the "Sunnaseitn" side of the upper Gurktal in the idyllic village of Zedlitzdorf, a historic castle is for sale. Built in 1754 by Empress Maria Theresa as a baroque Carmelite monastery, the property has a living space of 555 square meters - including seven bathrooms and five toilets. The palace has been refurbished over the last 20 years.
What awaits the future owners of the castle
Four comfortable vacation apartments with space for 33 guests, a banqueting hall for sumptuous evenings, a party cellar for celebrating and a sauna for relaxing hours. The current banqueting hall once housed the monastery cells of the Carmelites and around 200 years ago the room was used as an elementary school before being converted into a party location in 1998.
Meditative source with acoustics
The monastery itself consists of a square inner courtyard, which is surrounded on one side by a church - which is not for sale - and on the other three sides by the apartments. "A spring bubbles in the courtyard, gurgling from an old stone and inspiring meditation in the silence of the monastery," the castle is advertised. Music enthusiasts take note: The inner courtyard offers fantastic acoustics - unpack your recorder and start warbling.
A dip in the cool water
The property, which covers an area of 3,565 square meters, has its own swimming pond to the south in front of the house. So don't forget your swimming trunks - the pond is also ideal for a dip in the cool water after a sauna session. Fans of high barrel vaults, thick stone walls and baroque wrought-iron window grilles with a penchant for partying and wellness should make a note of the castle - price on request.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
