Live like the empress: castle for sale

Meditative source with acoustics

The monastery itself consists of a square inner courtyard, which is surrounded on one side by a church - which is not for sale - and on the other three sides by the apartments. "A spring bubbles in the courtyard, gurgling from an old stone and inspiring meditation in the silence of the monastery," the castle is advertised. Music enthusiasts take note: The inner courtyard offers fantastic acoustics - unpack your recorder and start warbling.