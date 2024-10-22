Gascoigne daughter sexually abused by Al-Fayed

The 37-year-old explained that she had not yet spoken out due to "embarrassment and shame". She had visited the luxury department store in Knightsbridge with her parents as a child and Al-Fayed had always been "charming" and brought them presents. When she started working at Harrods at 16, she felt "safe" in his presence, as she said on "The UK Tonight with Sarah-Jane Mee". But that quickly changed. She was groped and sexually harassed by Al-Fayed. "He took out his private parts, took my hands and tried to maneuver them onto his parts," she said. She may have been saved by the fact that he knew her parents.