Already third
Muharemovic really blossoms in Serie B
The 21-year-old Tarik Muharemovic from Klagenfurt was loaned from Juventus Turin to second division side Sassuolo in August! He finally got some playing time there and even scored a goal in the 2:0 win against Serie A team Lecce in the cup.
Smart move! In order to finally get some playing time, Klagenfurt's Tarik Muharemovic agreed to a loan from top team Juventus Turin (where he played the entire preparation this year!) to second division side Sassuolo at the end of August. From the industrial metropolis to the provinces - Sassuolo is a small town with just 40,000 inhabitants to the west of Bologna. And known for promoting and training young players.
A hotbed of talent
Players such as Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) and Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta) made their breakthrough with the Green and Blacks.
Tarik has also not regretted his move to coach Fabio Grosso (a former world champion from 2006!). The 21-year-old central defender has made three appearances in the last four games. Most recently, they won 5:2 in Brescia and are third in the table. "The club has big plans this year, they want to get promoted to Serie A again," says Tarik.
AC Milan awaits in the Cup
In the Cup, they even beat a Serie A team in the second round, Lecce, 2:0. Tarik scored the 1:0 with his head from a corner. "I feel totally at home here. The team has given me a great reception and I can finally play. Playing time is the most important thing. In Turin, I trained with the first team for two years alongside my fixed appearances for Juve-Next Gen and didn't get a chance." Sassuolo now face AC Milan in the round of 16 on December 3.
Return a topic
But Juve are now also thinking about the talented defender from Carinthia again. Chief defender Bremer is out for six months with a torn cruciate ligament. They are therefore considering recalling the player from Klagenfurt early in the winter break.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.