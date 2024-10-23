Muharemovic really blossoms in Serie B

AC Milan awaits in the Cup

In the Cup, they even beat a Serie A team in the second round, Lecce, 2:0. Tarik scored the 1:0 with his head from a corner. "I feel totally at home here. The team has given me a great reception and I can finally play. Playing time is the most important thing. In Turin, I trained with the first team for two years alongside my fixed appearances for Juve-Next Gen and didn't get a chance." Sassuolo now face AC Milan in the round of 16 on December 3.