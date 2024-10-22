Wiener Linien: “SOKO U2” now investigating errors

"Mistakes have been made"

Wiener Linien boss Alexandra Reinagl herself had to admit to "management errors". And these are now being investigated by politicians. "My personal expectation was to open the entire U2 line to passengers in mid-November. However, an important milestone that Wiener Linien set together with two French suppliers was not met by these companies," explains Public Transport Councillor Peter Hanke. "Wiener Linien is taking the companies to task and is considering legal action."

He added: "Furthermore, it is clear to me that mistakes have been made in this project. One consequence of this is that I have commissioned Wiener Stadtwerke to carry out a comprehensive evaluation in which the process is to be critically reviewed." Meaning: a kind of "SOKO U2" is investigating who failed where and when