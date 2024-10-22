Schedule set
“Salzburger Stier” to become international
The traditional gang magic surrounding the "Salzburger Stier" wants to return to its roots at the beginning of 2025. The organizers have sent an invitation to Germany. The registration deadline for the indoor tournament in Alpenstraße is approaching.
As there was no suitable hall in Salzburg in the first three years of its existence (founded in 1982), the tournament for the "Salzburger Stier" was initially held in Freilassing. Back then, the field of participants also included the local ESV, which currently plays in the Bavarian regional league - and will probably return to the "Stier-Parkett" in 2025 (January 2 to 6). The club from the neighboring country has also received an invitation. "They were there at the start. We already wanted to do this for our anniversary," says organizer Wolfgang Mayer, hoping that his tournament will become international.
The registration deadline ends on October 31, and only the host club Leopoldskron-Moos has a fixed place. A total of 36 teams are taking part in the men's competition. As in previous years, Austria Salzburg will not be taking part. Instead, there will once again be a women's tournament and the "Youth Bull" as well as an appearance by the legends. Thomas Selner is already working hard on this.
"It works out just right"
The traditional indoor tournament is vital for Lepi-Moos. "We finance ourselves through our membership fees and the income from the bull. They go 100 percent towards maintaining the club," explains chairman Mayer. "That's how it always works out for us in the end."
