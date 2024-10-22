“Salzburger Stier” to become international

As there was no suitable hall in Salzburg in the first three years of its existence (founded in 1982), the tournament for the "Salzburger Stier" was initially held in Freilassing. Back then, the field of participants also included the local ESV, which currently plays in the Bavarian regional league - and will probably return to the "Stier-Parkett" in 2025 (January 2 to 6). The club from the neighboring country has also received an invitation. "They were there at the start. We already wanted to do this for our anniversary," says organizer Wolfgang Mayer, hoping that his tournament will become international.