Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New attacks

Israeli army destroys Hamas money bunker

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 06:01

The southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut were once again rocked by Israeli air strikes during the night. The army also discovered hundreds of millions of dollars belonging to the Iran-backed Shiite militia in a bunker under a hospital in the south of Beirut.

0 Kommentare

Israel's military had ordered the residents of certain buildings to evacuate and continues to attack the financial structures of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah in the country. A bunker was discovered under the al-Sahel clinic in the south of the capital. The financial assets were estimated by the military at around half a billion dollars.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari called on the Lebanese government and international organizations not to allow Hezbollah to use the assets stashed under the al-Sahel clinic in the south of Beirut for terrorist purposes and attacks on Israel.

Zitat Icon

I would like to emphasize: We are not at war with the Lebanese people.

Daniel Hagari

The air force is monitoring the area, he warned. However, the hospital itself would not be attacked. "I would like to emphasize: We are not at war with the Lebanese people."

Video: Army spokesman Hagari accuses Iran of sending "suitcases of cash and gold by plane to the Iranian embassy in Beirut" before they "then go directly to Hezbollah"

Area of university hospital hit
According to the Lebanese state news agency NNA, the Haret Hreik neighborhood was one of the areas hit in the attacks on southern Beirut. One of the Israeli airstrikes is also said to have hit the area around the university hospital.

Hezbollah bank targeted
Since Monday night, the Israeli army has also been targeting branches of the Al-Kard Al-Hassan association, a kind of Hezbollah bank. Almost 30 targets throughout Lebanon have been bombed, explained Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in the early evening. 

In a targeted airstrike in Syria's capital Damascus, the successor to the recently killed finance chief of the Hezbollah militia was also eliminated.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf