"Krone" commentary
Grand coalition illusionists
In the current discussion about forming a government, one hears - mostly from veteran ÖVP grandees, but also from the turquoise party leadership itself - that it is impossible to form a coalition with the victorious Kickl-FPÖ because they are die-hard "grand coalitionists". This means that, as was the case for long periods of the Second Republic, they want to return to black-red or red-black cooperation in the federal government.
ON THE ONE HAND, it is undeniable that the cooperation between the two major founding parties of the Second Republic worked reasonably well for many years and brought us times of social peace and economic advancement.
ON THE OTHER hand, as learned Austrians we have not forgotten how these grand coalitions always ended: namely in mutual blockades, political stagnation and a refusal to reform. Moreover, the ÖVP-SPÖ cooperation was based on the black-red proportional representation with which the two parties had divided up the republic in all state and state-related areas. Partisan economics, incompetence and corruption were all part of this.
And by the way, it should be noted that a new edition of the black-red coalition would no longer be a grand coalition, but at best a small coalition of three election losers.
