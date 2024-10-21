Grand coalition illusionists

In the current discussion about forming a government, one hears - mostly from veteran ÖVP grandees, but also from the turquoise party leadership itself - that it is impossible to form a coalition with the victorious Kickl-FPÖ because they are die-hard "grand coalitionists". This means that, as was the case for long periods of the Second Republic, they want to return to black-red or red-black cooperation in the federal government.