Police catch drink-drivers and speeders from traffic

Speeding and drunk drivers on the B168

On Mittersiller Straße, the B168, the police were astonished when a car was "flashed" at 70 km/h more than the speed limit and a 17-year-old newcomer to driving was behind the wheel: license taken away, charges to follow. At the same location, a 46-year-old car driver had to surrender his driving license on the spot due to drunk driving, and was also charged.