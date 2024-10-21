Drive amok: mentally ill man does not have to be institutionalized

The background: the 44-year-old had fallen in love with a female patient and hoped not to be recognized by the staff. But the plan failed. When the police arrived, the victim fled in his car. On the route from Rankweil via Feldkirch to Frastanz and Nenzing, he engaged in a wild chase with the emergency services. He sped towards officers, rammed into several vehicles and drove through numerous roadblocks. When he hit a police car in Bludesch, he finally left the road and ended up with his car in the bed of a stream. The man was arrested and eventually taken back to Rankweil Regional Hospital. The result of the chase: four injured police officers and three damaged service vehicles. A total of 13 patrols and a helicopter were deployed.