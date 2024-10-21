A very poor harvest: “Farmers have too little left”

Above all, the capricious weather and climate change are to blame for the low yields. "Precipitation was particularly high in the fall of 2023, at the time of sowing for wheat, rye and other cereals," explains Erich Roscher, Head of Crop Production. "High temperatures in March and April ensured an early start to vegetation. We even measured 30 degrees in the Drau Valley. However, frost followed in April and 20 hot days in August, when temperatures were four degrees above average." As a result, there was a 19 percent drop in grain yields. "The maize harvest is still ongoing, but from today's perspective it is below average, while the soybean harvest is still good overall."