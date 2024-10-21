Meeting in the Hofburg
Coalition search: Party leaders in the Hofburg again
What were the results of the talks between the three parties with the most votes, the FPÖ, ÖVP and SPÖ? Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will be informed about this by the party leaders on Monday. Herbert Kickl has been invited to the Hofburg as the first interlocutor. He arrived shortly after 1.30 pm.
"Everything is on time," the host replied to journalists' questions about what he expected from the meeting with the FPÖ leader. After a brief greeting and a short photo together, the two disappeared behind the red wallpaper door.
In addition to his laptop, Kickl also had a blue box with him. After the 50-minute conversation, Kickl revealed that it was a small gift for his interlocutor. However, the party leader did not say anything about the contents of the package.
ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer arrived at 3 pm. Incidentally, he had no gift with him. SPÖ leader Andreas Babler is expected afterwards. After the meetings with the party leaders, Van der Bellen must set the course for the next government. Cooperation between the ÖVP and the SPÖ is becoming apparent. The Federal President is not expected to make a statement afterwards.
Clear relations only with the NEOS?
Van der Bellen had already emphasized after the National Council elections that he wanted to ensure clarity and stability. Therefore, the two parties mentioned will probably need a third party - the NEOS have emerged in recent weeks.
On the occasion of the SPÖ party committees, Babler did not want to comment on the progress of the talks on Monday morning. He is waiting to see what steps Van der Bellen will take next. Whether it should go in the direction of opposition or government was only answered on the sidelines of the presidium by the Upper Austrian state leader Michael Lindner. The aim of the SPÖ is to improve living conditions for the people: "This will only be possible with government participation."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.