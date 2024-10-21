Coalition search: Party leaders in the Hofburg again

On the occasion of the SPÖ party committees, Babler did not want to comment on the progress of the talks on Monday morning. He is waiting to see what steps Van der Bellen will take next. Whether it should go in the direction of opposition or government was only answered on the sidelines of the presidium by the Upper Austrian state leader Michael Lindner. The aim of the SPÖ is to improve living conditions for the people: "This will only be possible with government participation."