Powerful update
Nova Rock 2025 over four days with Iggy Pop and Korn
Shortly before the national holiday, there is also plenty for rock fans to celebrate. The organizers are making a big update to next year's Nova Rock at the Pannonia Fields in Nickelsdorf, Burgenland. Numerous new top bands are spread across two stages and - once again - four festival days.
With Slipknot, Electric Callboy, Wanda and Lorna Shore, Nova Rock got off to a flying start a few weeks ago. Today, the line-up for the 2025 edition is being upgraded many times over. The most important information in advance - there will be a fourth day again! All tickets purchased so far will remain valid. Already on Wednesday, June 11, nu-metal heroes Korn will cause a sensation. They will be joined by The Ghost Inside, The Warning and Dead Poet Society.
The biggest headliner on Thursday, June 12, is still missing, but the rest of the day is already impressive. Punk legend Iggy Pop will twirl across the stage shirtless andIn Flames, who are playing in Vienna tonight, will be back. Motionless In White and Knocked Loose will delight the hardcore clientele. Also on the program: Apocalyptica, Alice In Chains legend Jerry Cantrell solo, Peyton Parrish, Poppy, Polaris, Nothing More, Seven Hours After Violet, Kittie and Vowws.
Slipknot and Lorna Shore will be joined on Friday, June 13 by SDP, Flogging Molly, Biffy Clyro, Airbourne, Greeen, Amaranthe, Thrice, From Ashes To New, Whitechapel and Hedgehog vs Shark. Saturday, June 14, will be rounded off not only with Wanda and Electric Callboy, but also with Dream Theater, Idles, Alligatoah, Heaven Shall Burn, Skillet, Me First & The Gimme Gimmes, Landmvrks, Imminence, Versengold, Bad Wolves, The Butcher Sisters and All Faces Down.
All information about tickets and bands for Nova Rock, which takes place from June 11 to 14 in Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, can be found at www.novarock.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
