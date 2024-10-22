Nova Rock 2025 over four days with Iggy Pop and Korn

With Slipknot, Electric Callboy, Wanda and Lorna Shore, Nova Rock got off to a flying start a few weeks ago. Today, the line-up for the 2025 edition is being upgraded many times over. The most important information in advance - there will be a fourth day again! All tickets purchased so far will remain valid. Already on Wednesday, June 11, nu-metal heroes Korn will cause a sensation. They will be joined by The Ghost Inside, The Warning and Dead Poet Society.