NFL
Colts win with Raimann, Chiefs still unblemished
The Indianapolis Colts with their Austrian import Bernhard Raimann have defeated the Miami Dolphins 16-10 in the National Football League (NFL). Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs remain unbeaten. The defending champions won the rematch of this year's Super Bowl at the San Francisco 49ers 28:18 and now have an unblemished record of 6:0 victories.
The Indianapolis Colts with their Austrian import Bernhard Raimann defeated the Miami Dolphins 16:10 in the National Football League (NFL). In their home arena, the Colts did not exactly delight their fans with a multitude of successful offensive actions in the comeback of quarterback Anthony Richardson. But because the Dolphins offense also failed to get going without Tua Tagovailoa, who is still injured, the result was a 4:3 victory.
Kicker Matt Gay was in good form, sinking three field goals. Head coach Shane Steichen's team has thus secured second place in the AFC South division behind the Houston Texans.
Chiefs are 6-0
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs remain unbeaten. The defending champions won the rematch of this year's Super Bowl at the San Francisco 49ers 28-18 and now have an unblemished record of 6-0 victories. San Francisco lost star receiver Brandon Aiyuk early in the game with a knee injury and also had to do without pass receiver Deebo Samuel, who was ill. Instead, NFL rookie Ricky Pearsall, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest in a robbery less than two months ago, made his debut.
The Minnesota Vikings, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat of the season in a 29:31 loss to Super Bowl contenders Detroit Lions. Thanks to a field goal from kicker Jake Bates shortly before the end, Detroit secured its fifth win in its sixth match. In the second top game, the Green Bay Packers also won 24-22 thanks to a field goal just before the end against the Houston Texans, inflicting the second defeat of the season on quarterback C.J. Stroud's team. The Packers now also have a record of 5:2 wins.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.