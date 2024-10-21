Colts win with Raimann, Chiefs still unblemished

The Minnesota Vikings, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat of the season in a 29:31 loss to Super Bowl contenders Detroit Lions. Thanks to a field goal from kicker Jake Bates shortly before the end, Detroit secured its fifth win in its sixth match. In the second top game, the Green Bay Packers also won 24-22 thanks to a field goal just before the end against the Houston Texans, inflicting the second defeat of the season on quarterback C.J. Stroud's team. The Packers now also have a record of 5:2 wins.