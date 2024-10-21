Gaza war soon over?
Death of Hamas leader divides Palestinians
The fact that Israel has succeeded in eliminating Yahya Sinwar, the head of the terrorist organization Hamas, gives rise to hope among some Palestinians that the Gaza war will soon be over. Others fear a "now is the right time" reaction.
The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar at the hands of an Israeli sniper in the Gaza Strip has provoked mixed reactions among Palestinians. While some believe that his killing could pave the way to end the war and bring calm to Gaza, others see him as a Palestinian hero who fought to the end against the Israeli occupation. His martyrdom would serve as an inspiration.
Deputy Hamas chief wants to "continue on the path"
Khalid Al-Hayya, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau in the Gaza Strip, believes that. "The assassination of Sinwar and all our leaders will only make Hamas and our resistance stronger and more determined to continue on their path and remain loyal to their blood and sacrifices." Hayya reiterated that Hamas would not release the Israeli prisoners until the war in Gaza had ended, Israeli troops had been withdrawn and Palestinian prisoners had been released from Israeli jails.
Not everyone in the Gaza Strip thinks so. The massacre of 1200 Israelis by the terrorist organization on 7 October, which was based on Sinwar's plans, has caused a great deal of suffering for the population of the Gaza Strip. Hamas and Yahya Sinwar are to blame, as some residents of the Al-Monitor platform report. They have been paying the price since the beginning of the war. Their children are dying, their homes are being destroyed and life has become a daily nightmare. The leaders of Hamas would not think about the future or the fate of future generations.
Hamas propagandize Sinwar's killing as a heroic death
The Hamas propaganda machine is running at full speed. Sinwar's death is presented as a heroic death in the fight against Israel. Simply because he died on the surface and not in the tunnels. This earned him sympathy, Al-Monitor quotes a local resident.
Existence of Hamas endangered
Ahmad Rafiq Awad, a media professor at Al-Quds University, tells Al-Monitor that the death of Hamas leaders like Yahya Sinwar is a serious blow to the organization and affects its ability to make decisions. He emphasizes that these losses will make communication within the group more difficult. Hamas must be more flexible in future ceasefire negotiations, otherwise its existence will be jeopardized. He assumes that the terrorists will not immediately elect a new leader to deal with the internal chaos that has arisen. He also sees an "opportunity to end the war after Sinwar's killing."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
