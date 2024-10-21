Death of Hamas leader divides Palestinians

Not everyone in the Gaza Strip thinks so. The massacre of 1200 Israelis by the terrorist organization on 7 October, which was based on Sinwar's plans, has caused a great deal of suffering for the population of the Gaza Strip. Hamas and Yahya Sinwar are to blame, as some residents of the Al-Monitor platform report. They have been paying the price since the beginning of the war. Their children are dying, their homes are being destroyed and life has become a daily nightmare. The leaders of Hamas would not think about the future or the fate of future generations.