Thousands of spectators
Colorful Halloween parade for dogs in New York
Dressed up as a slice of pizza, a pumpkin or even a bat - hundreds of four-legged friends celebrated Halloween with their owners in the metropolis of New York.
At a parade in the "Big Apple", the participants marched through the East Village in the Manhattan district in front of thousands of enthusiastic spectators in glorious weather.
Parade for the 34th time
Every year, the animal spectacle is one of the most popular Halloween rituals in the metropolis of millions on the US East Coast. The so-called "Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade" took place for the 34th time this year.
The origins of the popular parade date back to a time when dog owners started a march to fight for a dedicated dog zone in a park.
Demonstration march for a dog zone
The city bosses at the time finally gave in and allowed a separate area to be set up for walking dogs. The only condition was that the pet owners had to take care of the maintenance themselves.
Thanks to prominent sponsors and donations from visitors, the unique event now raises funds to cover the liability insurance for the event itself as well as the annual maintenance of the park.
Ten days to go until the spooky goings-on
Ten days after the colorful Halloween parade of four-legged friends, the real Halloween takes place, which is also celebrated extensively in New York. Doggies with sunglassesDressed up men and women with their costumed four-legged friends dominated the streets of the metropolis on the US East Coast on Sunday.
