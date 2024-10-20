Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Advice to the government

Wifo boss: these taxes need to be increased

Nachrichten
20.10.2024 14:26

Wifo CEO Gabriel Felbermayr emphasizes the need for swift and "unpopular measures" that the next government must take so that "Austria can get back on track for growth".

0 Kommentare

"What we need is a clear reform agenda." In view of the circumstances of recent years, it is clear that the trouble spots are costing prosperity. "We need to tighten our belts a little," said Felbermayr on Sunday's ORF "Pressestunde".

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has not yet given any party the mandate to form a government. Therefore, there are no official coalition negotiations yet. However, Wifo head Gabriel Felbermayr already has a few tips for this. (Bild: APA/FLORIAN WIESER)
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has not yet given any party the mandate to form a government. Therefore, there are no official coalition negotiations yet. However, Wifo head Gabriel Felbermayr already has a few tips for this.
(Bild: APA/FLORIAN WIESER)

Felbermayr would also tweak the taxes: "Nobody likes a tax increase." On the other hand, you have to bear in mind that the mineral oil tax, for example, has not been raised since 2011, but inflation has risen by 40 percent in the same period. In real terms, it has therefore fallen every year.

Increasing the fuel tax or abolishing the diesel privilege would certainly be an extremely unpopular measure. (Bild: stock.adobe.com/mikemobil2014 - stock.adobe.com)
Increasing the fuel tax or abolishing the diesel privilege would certainly be an extremely unpopular measure.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/mikemobil2014 - stock.adobe.com)

Tips for the SPÖ and ÖVP in the event of negotiations
A "cautious step" could also be taken with the diesel privilege. An increase in property tax rates could be interesting for any coalition negotiations between the ÖVP and SPÖ: "Something could be done about that." As the property tax is a wealth tax, one side could claim to have achieved something here and the other that it had prevented a real wealth tax. Felbermayr also thinks little of the latter.

No preferences, but three-party coalition "complex"
The head of Wifo also believes that raising the retirement age to 67 should be on the reform agenda. Strengthening the second and third pillars, i.e. occupational and private pensions, would also be necessary. Felbermayr recommends a moderate approach to the civil servant pay round.

The economic expert did not give any details regarding a color preference for the next coalition. However, he emphasized that a coalition of three parties is "complex", as can be seen in Germany.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf