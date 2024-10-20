Mild fall weather: 21 degrees next week

It will be mild and friendly thanks to the foehn

The calm autumn weather will continue on Friday. Fog and high fog will persist, especially in the Danube region and in the south. But away from the foggy areas, the sun will shine and thanks to a light föhn wind along the northern side of the Alps, it will be exceptionally mild for this time of year. The wind will blow moderately from east to south. Temperatures will be between three and ten degrees in the morning, reaching up to 20 degrees during the day.