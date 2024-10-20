After thick fog
Mild fall weather: 21 degrees next week
Over the next few days, the country can look forward to calm autumn weather. With temperatures of up to 21 degrees, October will show its mild side. According to the meteorologists at Geosphere Austria, a slight disturbance zone will only cause more clouds and rain in some areas on Wednesday.
On Monday, local patches of fog and high fog in the valleys, along the Danube and in basin areas will mostly clear during the morning. After that, we can expect a largely sunny day, with only high cloud fields potentially clouding the sunshine at times. Temperatures will rise from a fresh three to ten degrees in the morning to a mild 12 to 21 degrees in the afternoon.
Tough fog and the first disturbances
Tuesday will also start with thick fog in many valleys and basins, which will largely clear by midday. In the north-east, however, the fog could persist into the afternoon. Away from these foggy areas, it will initially be sunny before clouds move in from the northwest from midday, bringing rain showers in the west and on the northern edge of the Alps. Early temperatures will be between four and ten degrees, with daytime highs reaching 12 to 19 degrees depending on the sun and fog.
Frequent rain showers and clouds
On Wednesday, a weak disturbance zone will dominate over the whole of Austria. In the morning, dense clouds will bring frequent rain, especially along the northern side of the Alps and in the north and northeast. In the mountains it will remain rainy until the afternoon, after which the precipitation will ease and the clouds will break up. Occasional sunny spells are possible. Temperatures will range between five and six degrees in the morning and climb to between 11 and 17 degrees during the day.
High pressure brings calm fall weather
With the increasing influence of high pressure, Thursday will be mostly calm and dry. Fog and patches of high fog will persist, especially along the Danube and in the south and southeast, sometimes into the evening hours. Away from this, the sun will shine from an almost cloudless sky. Only in the west will some clouds gather later. During the day it will be up to 19 degrees.
It will be mild and friendly thanks to the foehn
The calm autumn weather will continue on Friday. Fog and high fog will persist, especially in the Danube region and in the south. But away from the foggy areas, the sun will shine and thanks to a light föhn wind along the northern side of the Alps, it will be exceptionally mild for this time of year. The wind will blow moderately from east to south. Temperatures will be between three and ten degrees in the morning, reaching up to 20 degrees during the day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
