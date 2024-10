Styrian sounds conquer Oktoberfest in America

Hurdle with instrument transportation

In addition to the joy of the upcoming performances, there are also practical challenges. "It wasn't easy to organize everything," says the 34-year-old. "From getting the artist visas, which cost 200 dollars per person, to organizing transport for our instruments - there were a lot of hurdles. But now everything is falling into place and we're ready for the big gig." The three-day Oktoberfest attracts visitors from all over the region and offers a varied program on three stages.