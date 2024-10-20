Completed court handover not entirely without aftershocks

Usury when buying land

However, things didn't go off without a hitch, as Mittendorfer was involved in the case of the reversal of a real estate deal on Lake Traunsee: his brother had purchased a boathouse for 324,000 euros in 2019. In retrospect, a civil court found that it was worth almost ten times as much - one of Mittendorfer's employees had been involved in the deal. The accusation was usury - the seller's heiress got the property back. "It was negligent ignorance of the price," says the outgoing president. When asked about a similar case on Lake Traunsee, which led to - not legally binding - convictions of lawyers, Mittendorfer told the "Krone": "We are somewhere else entirely" and fears no consequences. The civil judge who allowed the boathouse deal to fall through would have been obliged to report the matter to the police in the event of criminal suspicion.