State eases criteria for shooting wolves

In future, it should be sufficient for the four-legged friend to approach the human twice in two weeks during the active period for it to be removed. Previously, this was one week. In addition, in future it should also be possible to target Master Isegrim in neighboring hunting grounds. In addition, the wolf will not be allowed to come closer than 100 meters not only to settlements, but also to individual farmsteads, stables and other buildings. Once this has been reported to the responsible hunter, the wolf can be shot the next time.