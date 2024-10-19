Serious accusations
“Bosses quake”: Internal power struggle at FC Bayern?
Unrest at FC Bayern Munich: Off the pitch, there are serious accusations against boss Jan-Christian Dreesen!
"Bosses quake at Bayern", headlines "Bild" in bold letters. A report by "manager magazin" is causing a stir, with Jan-Christian Dreesen coming under the spotlight. Around three years ago, he allegedly insulted a female employee and threw a magazine at her. An investigation followed and the woman no longer works for Bayern.
Explosive: Dreesen, who did not want to comment on the matter, is apparently facing the end after the title-less pre-season. A decision on his future is to be made at the supervisory board meeting on November 11. It is possible that a separation at the end of the contract will be agreed, but an immediate separation is also conceivable. Former boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge could be a possible interim solution.
Criticism after auction for media rights
Dreesen is currently having a difficult time at the record champions. The CEO has apparently fallen out of favor with a number of supervisory board members. Among other things, there is criticism of the fact that Dreesen, as a member of the DFL executive committee, was involved in the deal to auction off the television rights. The auction has to be repeated following a legal dispute.
"In the summer, the Bayern supervisory board (including Uli Hoeneß and Rummenigge) sent an indignant letter to the DFL with more than a dozen questions demanding explanations as to why the auction could go so wrong. The letter was signed by Michael Diederich, the current head of finance at FC Bayern," writes "Bild". Things are really rumbling at Bayern ...
