European Table Tennis Championships
Polcanova: Medal also secured in women’s doubles
Austria's table tennis team has already won three medals at the European Championships in Linz. After winning mixed silver on Friday with Sofia Polcanova/Robert Gardos, Polcanova and Romanian Bernadette Szöcs and, unexpectedly, Marek Kolodziejczyk and Moldovan Wladimir Ursu also made it onto the doubles podium.
Szöcs/Polcanova defeated Maria Xiao/Adian Diaconu (ESP/ROU) 3:0 (7,13,9) in the quarter-finals, Kolodziejczyk/Ursu Peter Hribar/Deni Kozul (SLO) 3:0 (9,14,10).
In both matches it was decisive that the ÖTTV-players fought off set points in the second round. It was Polcanova's tenth win at these title matches, with only one defeat. "Of course I'm delighted with my second medal. But I still have a very busy program today and have to concentrate on the next task," said the 30-year-old. "I'm trying to look from match to match at this tournament. The schedule is very tight. There's not much time to adjust to the opponents."
The final is in the afternoon
Szöcs/Polcanova are the defending champions and will play Serbia's Izabela Lupulesku/Sabina Surjan on Saturday (4 p.m.) for a place in the final. It will also be extremely difficult for Kolodziejczk/Ursu on Saturday, as they now face French Olympic bronze medallists Alexis and Felix Lebrun. However, the losers are guaranteed bronze, as third place will not be played off. This is a huge success for Kolodziejczyk on his European Championship debut in the general class.
Following her successful revenge on Xiao for her defeat in the mixed final at lunchtime, Polcanova also had to play her singles round of 16 match against Sweden's Christina Källberg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.