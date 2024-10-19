Polcanova: Medal also secured in women’s doubles

In both matches it was decisive that the ÖTTV-players fought off set points in the second round. It was Polcanova's tenth win at these title matches, with only one defeat. "Of course I'm delighted with my second medal. But I still have a very busy program today and have to concentrate on the next task," said the 30-year-old. "I'm trying to look from match to match at this tournament. The schedule is very tight. There's not much time to adjust to the opponents."