Poor ex-Real kicker

Baby name tattooed – but it’s not his at all

Nachrichten
19.10.2024 10:49

Poor Vinícius Tobias! The former Real Madrid and current Shakhtar Donetsk player had the name of "his" child tattooed at the beginning of the year full of anticipation - and now it turns out that he's not the dad.

In February, all was still right with the world for the Brazilian. That's when he announced that he was going to be a dad. His (then) lady love, influencer Ingrid Lima, was expecting a baby. In order to document his love emphatically enough, the (supposed) dad-to-be got a tattoo of the little one's name. "Maite (the baby's name), I love you" has since adorned the muscle-lined skin of the defender, who held out his bones for Real for two years. The expectant mother staged the pregnancy extensively. And very social media-compatible.

Other relationships
And now the bombshell: according to the DNA test, the child is not Vinicius Tobias'. Mother Ingrid Lima came out with the truth - via Instagram, of course. Little Maite was born on October 8. Lima and Tobias were already separated by then. "During that time, I was in a relationship with someone and so was he. We were both getting on with our lives. In the middle of all this came Maite," she writes via Story.

It continues, "We decided to do a DNA test and Maite is not Vinicius' daughter. I really ask you to stop attacking him, I asked him not to be at the birth and not to post anything about it."

I wonder what will happen to the tattoo now?

