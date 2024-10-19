Baby name tattooed – but it’s not his at all

In February, all was still right with the world for the Brazilian. That's when he announced that he was going to be a dad. His (then) lady love, influencer Ingrid Lima, was expecting a baby. In order to document his love emphatically enough, the (supposed) dad-to-be got a tattoo of the little one's name. "Maite (the baby's name), I love you" has since adorned the muscle-lined skin of the defender, who held out his bones for Real for two years. The expectant mother staged the pregnancy extensively. And very social media-compatible.