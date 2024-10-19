Asylum: Numbers continue to fall drastically in Austria

Syrians and Iranians in particular have good chances

Even though the number of asylum seekers is falling this year, Austria has taken in a very large number of refugees over the past decade. Around 215,000 people have been granted protection since 2015. This year, 13,900 asylum applications were granted. In addition, subsidiary protection was granted in 6038 cases and 1076 humanitarian residence permits were issued. Syrians and Iranians had particularly good chances of being granted asylum, with recognition rates of over 70 percent.