"We hear nothing"
Why BVB is teasing Fischer and Silbereisen
Borussia Dortmund is teasing Helene Fischer and Florian Silbereisen, at least in a tweet. But the former is probably the wrong target.
One after the other: While BVB were shaking their way to a home win against St. Pauli at Signal-Iduna-Park on Friday evening, part of the "Schlagerboom" scheduled for today on the ARD program was being recorded in the nearby Westfalenhalle at practically the same time. 10,000 fans made the pilgrimage there, 80,000 obligatory to the soccer stadium. Traffic chaos was feared (probably wrongly). Reason enough for the social media department to fire a little jab in the direction of the Schlager-Kapazunder. "Schlagerboom, we can't hear anything," BVB posted on Twitter while the match against St. Pauli and the recording in the hall were on. "XY, we can't hear anything" is a popular battle cry among soccer fans to point out the superiority of their own curve in terms of atmosphere and volume. It must have been as loud there as it was there.
Fischer not there at all
However, the post is not the same as a perfect move with a smooth finish. For one thing, Helene Fischer is not expected to perform at the "Schlagerboom" (today, 8.15pm, ARD and ORF), as recent media reports suggest (while Florian Silbereisen is very much set to host). On the other hand, BVB linked to an ARD Twitter channel that has not been used for two years. A direct response from ARD is unlikely to come any time soon.
