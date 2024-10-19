Why BVB is teasing Fischer and Silbereisen

One after the other: While BVB were shaking their way to a home win against St. Pauli at Signal-Iduna-Park on Friday evening, part of the "Schlagerboom" scheduled for today on the ARD program was being recorded in the nearby Westfalenhalle at practically the same time. 10,000 fans made the pilgrimage there, 80,000 obligatory to the soccer stadium. Traffic chaos was feared (probably wrongly). Reason enough for the social media department to fire a little jab in the direction of the Schlager-Kapazunder. "Schlagerboom, we can't hear anything," BVB posted on Twitter while the match against St. Pauli and the recording in the hall were on. "XY, we can't hear anything" is a popular battle cry among soccer fans to point out the superiority of their own curve in terms of atmosphere and volume. It must have been as loud there as it was there.