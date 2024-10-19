Off to the witches’ cauldron – ready for a “groovy” game!

"Welcome to Greece!" reads a banner in the wooden parquet hall in Chalkida, a coastal town just over an hour's bus ride from Athens. This is where the Fivers will face Olympiakos Piraeus in the first leg of the second round of the European Handball Cup on Saturday (17:00 CET). The local, almost 100-year-old traditional club is known from many sports, especially soccer. Someone who played for the Fivers as well as in Greece and therefore has the best insight: Thomas Bauer. Austria's former team keeper, who became champion with the Red & Whites from Piraeus in 2022, tells the "Krone": "Olympiakos currently has no real sporting home and plays partly in Chalkida, where the Greek national team is also based. But it can be fun there too. Sometimes the soccer crowd comes and creates a really loud atmosphere with chants."