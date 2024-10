This nap behind the wheel ended rudely

A 62-year-old man from Wels was driving a truck on the L556 from Adlwang towards Nußbach on Friday. According to him, he left the road at around 11.15 a.m. due to a microsleep. He then crashed into a crash barrier and then head-on into a house wall. The driver was taken to the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen hospital in Kirchdorf with minor injuries.