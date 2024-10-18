"I am a party soldier"
Rosenkranz retires as FPÖ Ombudsman
FPÖ Ombudsman Walter Rosenkranz will resign from his position next Wednesday. However, this is purely due to the fact that he was elected to the National Council and the one is not compatible with the other. The process has nothing to do with a possible nomination as First President of the National Council.
This decision would only be made on Wednesday at the constituent club meeting of the FPÖ parliamentary group, he emphasized. Herbert Kickl was certainly considering upcoming personnel decisions. However, he had not yet been approached, according to Rosenkranz. However, he would not oppose the position of parliamentary leader.
"I'm a party soldier," he said ironically, recalling his candidacy in the last presidential election.
Election has shifted forces
The National Council elections on September 29th significantly shifted the balance of power in the National Council. As the last strongest parliamentary group, the ÖVP provided the President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka, who is now withdrawing. The third President of the National Council was Hofer, who has taken himself out of the race by moving to Burgenland.
A possible FPÖ National Council President would still need a majority. The Greens have recently questioned whether the blue party will occupy the parliamentary leadership in the future. The candidates for the three-member presidency must be decided before the constituent session of the National Council on October 24.
FPÖ leader wants to make a decision at short notice
According to APA information, Kickl had recently made it clear to the party executive that he only wanted to make his proposal shortly beforehand. The choice is also difficult, as the Freedom Party's participation in government is by no means a given and there could still be personnel disputes.
Rosenkranz could once again become head of the National Council, should there actually be a Federal Chancellor Kickl. He was already in the turquoise-blue government that was blown up by the Ibiza scandal.
Who will succeed Rosenkranz as Ombudsman is also a decision for the Freedom Party as one of the three strongest parliamentary groups. This will then be reported to the main committee of the National Council. The final choice will probably be made at the National Council meeting on November 20, according to Rosenkranz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
