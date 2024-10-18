Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"I am a party soldier"

Rosenkranz retires as FPÖ Ombudsman

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 15:24

FPÖ Ombudsman Walter Rosenkranz will resign from his position next Wednesday. However, this is purely due to the fact that he was elected to the National Council and the one is not compatible with the other. The process has nothing to do with a possible nomination as First President of the National Council.

0 Kommentare

This decision would only be made on Wednesday at the constituent club meeting of the FPÖ parliamentary group, he emphasized. Herbert Kickl was certainly considering upcoming personnel decisions. However, he had not yet been approached, according to Rosenkranz. However, he would not oppose the position of parliamentary leader.

"I'm a party soldier," he said ironically, recalling his candidacy in the last presidential election. 

Election has shifted forces
The National Council elections on September 29th significantly shifted the balance of power in the National Council. As the last strongest parliamentary group, the ÖVP provided the President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka, who is now withdrawing. The third President of the National Council was Hofer, who has taken himself out of the race by moving to Burgenland.

Zitat Icon

I am a party soldier!

Volksanwalt Walter Rosenkranz (Bild: Sepp Pail)

Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ)

Bild: Sepp Pail

A possible FPÖ National Council President would still need a majority. The Greens have recently questioned whether the blue party will occupy the parliamentary leadership in the future. The candidates for the three-member presidency must be decided before the constituent session of the National Council on October 24.

FPÖ leader wants to make a decision at short notice
According to APA information, Kickl had recently made it clear to the party executive that he only wanted to make his proposal shortly beforehand. The choice is also difficult, as the Freedom Party's participation in government is by no means a given and there could still be personnel disputes.

Rosenkranz could once again become head of the National Council, should there actually be a Federal Chancellor Kickl. He was already in the turquoise-blue government that was blown up by the Ibiza scandal.

Who will succeed Rosenkranz as Ombudsman is also a decision for the Freedom Party as one of the three strongest parliamentary groups. This will then be reported to the main committee of the National Council. The final choice will probably be made at the National Council meeting on November 20, according to Rosenkranz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf