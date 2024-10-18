A new and modern approach
“Yes” to the reform! The ÖFB repositions itself
The Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) is taking a new and more modern approach: At Friday's Presidium Conference in Vienna, the 13 members approved the structural reform promoted by President Klaus Mitterdorfer with the required 2/3 majority. An important step towards professionalism, combined with personnel changes.
Mitterdorfer had already announced when he took office in July 2023 that he wanted to "make the association more modern and professional, with a strengthening of the main office." The 13-member Executive Committee - the 9 presidents of the provincial associations, 3 Bundesliga representatives and Mitterdorfer - approved the plan on Friday with a 2/3 majority (Tyrol voted against, Upper Austria and Salzburg abstained). This clears the way for the reorganization.
Bundesliga boss is the favorite
In future, the ÖFB will be headed by a three-person management board, consisting of a CEO and a managing director for the areas of business and sport. Mitterdorfer favors the current Bundesliga board member Christian Ebenbauer as CEO, while he would like to install the current ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel for the sports division.
Nothing has been finalized yet, especially as the presidium still has to approve the president's proposals with a simple majority.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
