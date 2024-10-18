“Yes” to the reform! The ÖFB repositions itself

Mitterdorfer had already announced when he took office in July 2023 that he wanted to "make the association more modern and professional, with a strengthening of the main office." The 13-member Executive Committee - the 9 presidents of the provincial associations, 3 Bundesliga representatives and Mitterdorfer - approved the plan on Friday with a 2/3 majority (Tyrol voted against, Upper Austria and Salzburg abstained). This clears the way for the reorganization.