LIVE from 14:30: Tirol must face LASK!

"We're going there with the intention of playing well!"

The upturn in fortunes began with the appointment of coach Markus Schopp at the start of September. A botched start with the derby was followed by three wins and two draws across all competitions. They want to continue this streak, even if Schopp warns. "We're up against an opponent who gained confidence through their results before the international break," he said ahead of the visit to Watten. "Nevertheless, we're going there with the clear intention of playing a good game and taking maximum points. Tirol are very flexible and courageous in possession as well as against the ball and show a clear signature of the coach in many phases," explained the LASK coach.