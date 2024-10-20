Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 14:30: Tirol must face LASK!
10th round in Austria's Bundesliga: WSG Tirol host LASK. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Neighbors LASK (10) and WSG Tirol (9) went into the international break of the Austrian Bundesliga with good performances - both teams want to build on that today in the direct duel at Innsbruck's Tivoli! LASK, who travel to Tirol with a run of five competitive games without defeat, are favorites to start the upcoming intensive phase with three English weeks in a row with a win.
"There was definitely a noticeable improvement!"
Two weeks ago, Linz impressed with a 4-0 win against Klagenfurt, their first clean sheet of the league season. "There was definitely a noticeable improvement. The results were definitely better than before, and we want to continue this positive trend in the coming weeks," said goalkeeper Jörg Siebenhandl, who continues to replace the injured Tobias Lawal.
"We're going there with the intention of playing well!"
The upturn in fortunes began with the appointment of coach Markus Schopp at the start of September. A botched start with the derby was followed by three wins and two draws across all competitions. They want to continue this streak, even if Schopp warns. "We're up against an opponent who gained confidence through their results before the international break," he said ahead of the visit to Watten. "Nevertheless, we're going there with the clear intention of playing a good game and taking maximum points. Tirol are very flexible and courageous in possession as well as against the ball and show a clear signature of the coach in many phases," explained the LASK coach.
"Anyone who knows Markus knows how he wants to play soccer!"
Despite their proximity in the table, his counterpart clearly sees Linz as the favorites. "LASK started with different expectations, they don't belong where they are. Anyone who knows Markus knows how he wants to play soccer. Coupled with a clear idea, LASK has really good individual players in this system," said WSG coach Philipp Semlic, but also said: "The nice thing about soccer is that prerequisites alone do not guarantee success."
Semlic is convinced that "a lot has been achieved in terms of development" during the two-week break. "If you look at the course of the season so far, we've had two phases: The first phase, where we brought the soccer onto the pitch well in possession, but conceded too many goalscoring chances. In the second phase, we placed a lot of emphasis on defending, but were no longer as dominant in possession. Now we have to combine these two elements. We want to take the next step," explained Semlic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
