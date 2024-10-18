Local celebrates mini donuts with a 1-euro promotion

The founder of Sreja Ice is convinced of his new offer: "We've been tinkering with the recipes for a long time, now the time has finally come and we cordially invite everyone to try our brutally good mini donuts and panini." With the new range of dishes, Sreja Ice wants to offer its guests enjoyment even in the cold season, while preparations for the 2025 ice cream season are already in full swing, the young entrepreneur promises many innovations for the coming year.