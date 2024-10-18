Vorteilswelt
In the Leopoldstadt district

Local celebrates mini donuts with a 1-euro promotion

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 09:27

Sreja Ice founder Dajan Srejic produces ice cream for the whole of Austria in Leopoldstadt, but is now also luring guests to Heinestraße 3/2 with mini donuts, panini and crêpes. To celebrate, this Friday evening there is a Mini Donuts Classic tasting promotion for just one euro!

0 Kommentare

"From now on, our guests can enjoy freshly prepared mini donuts in tempting topping combinations, delicious panini and heavenly crêpes in addition to the brutal ice cream varieties," says Sreja founder Dajan Srejic.

To celebrate the new range, Srejic and his team recently invited food bloggers, influencers and catering partners to Heinestraße to be the first to try the new sweet and savory delicacies and see the taste and quality for themselves.

Mini donuts for just 1 euro
This Friday, October 18, Srejic invites everyone from 6 to 8 p.m. to try the Mini Donuts Classic for just 1 euro: "Yes, you heard right - six delicious mini donuts for just 1 euro! The only condition: To follow us on Instagram or TikTok".

The founder of Sreja Ice is convinced of his new offer: "We've been tinkering with the recipes for a long time, now the time has finally come and we cordially invite everyone to try our brutally good mini donuts and panini." With the new range of dishes, Sreja Ice wants to offer its guests enjoyment even in the cold season, while preparations for the 2025 ice cream season are already in full swing, the young entrepreneur promises many innovations for the coming year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

