Was spurned
Trial: Follower in love reported TikTok woman
For the 30-year-old, love was the reason why he sent a TikTok woman money and gifts worth over 24,000 euros. But the beauty was only after the money. This has now ended in a fraud trial in Vienna's regional court - her admirer reported her.
The 27-year-old has over 350,000 followers on the video platform TikTok - and one of them must have taken a particular liking to the young Syrian woman. So much so that he kept sending her money for more than a year, giving her lavish gifts: a new iPhone, a Playstation, even a pink office chair and more.
TikToker gifted over 24,000 euros
The 30-year-old himself, who lives in Germany, only knows the beauty through her short videos and livestreams - they never met in person. "But a relationship was planned. But she said she needed someone who could cover her expenses," explains the young man. The German spent a total of 24,185 euros to win over the TikToker.
Loan for cosmetic surgery refused
When he was ultimately denied a loan for cosmetic surgery for the 27-year-old, she broke off contact. The spurned man felt betrayed and reported her to the Austrian police. This now ended in a trial in Vienna. "But she was very honest with you when she said that she needed a man who could support her financially," Ms. Rat confronted the witness.
The 27-year-old also admitted that her admirer had repeatedly given her gifts, but that she had never asked for them. After a short trial, the judge in Vienna Landl had to rule: "I don't see any fraud if she told him to his face that she wanted financial support" - acquittal.
