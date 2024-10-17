Vorteilswelt
New Year's Concert 2025

Lots of Strauss and a premiere!

Nachrichten
17.10.2024 17:11

The program for the New Year's Concert 2025 Wiener Musikverein can be reduced to two main denominators: Johann Strauss - and Constanze Geiger: for the first time, a female composer will be honored on 1 January!

For the 200th birthday of the Waltz King, a total of eight pieces from the master's pen have been scheduled - not even including the traditional encore of the "Danube Waltz".

Less familiar pieces were programmed for the second part of the concert morning: the "Ferdinandus Waltz". This was written by Strauss' contemporary Constanze Geiger (1835-1890) and is the first work by a woman to be performed as part of the New Year's Concert on January 1st.

The festive Strauss anniversary year and the first delicate step towards programmatic gender parity will be heralded in for the seventh time by maestro Riccardo Muti. The 83-year-old has conducted the Vienna Philharmonic over 500 times to date, including six times on January 1st, and has been an honorary member of the orchestra since 2011.

The program of the New Year's Concert

PIECE NUMBER

COMPOSER

PIECE TITLE

1.

Johann Strauss father

Freedom March, op. 226

2.

Josef Strauss

Village Swallows from Austria, Waltz, op. 164

3.

Johann Strauss

Demolirer-Polka, Polka française, op. 269

4.

Johann Strauss

Lagoon Waltz, op. 411

5.

Eduard Strauss

Airy and fragrant, Polka fast, op. 206

6.

Johann Strauss

Overture to the operetta "The Gypsy Baron"

7.

Johann Strauss

Accelerations, Waltz, op. 234

8.

Joseph Hellmesberger

Fidele Brüder, march from "Das Veilchenmädel" (first performance at a New Year's concert)

9.

Constanze Geiger

Ferdinandus Waltz (arrangement: Wolfgang Dörner/first performance at a New Year's concert)

10.

Johann Strauss

Either - or! Polka fast, op. 403

11.

Josef Strauss

Transactions, Waltz, op. 184

12.

Johann Strauss

Annen-Polka, op. 117

13.

Johann Strauss

Tritsch-Tratsch, Polka fast, op. 214

14.

Johann Strauss

Wine, women and song, Waltz, op. 333

 "Riccardo Muti has played an exceptional role in the history of the Vienna Philharmonic for over 50 years. He has helped shape the repertoire and the specific sound of the orchestra in a unique way," said Daniel Froschauer, Chairman of the Philharmonic, paying tribute to the conductor.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

