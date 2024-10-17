New Year's Concert 2025
Lots of Strauss and a premiere!
The program for the New Year's Concert 2025 Wiener Musikverein can be reduced to two main denominators: Johann Strauss - and Constanze Geiger: for the first time, a female composer will be honored on 1 January!
For the 200th birthday of the Waltz King, a total of eight pieces from the master's pen have been scheduled - not even including the traditional encore of the "Danube Waltz".
Less familiar pieces were programmed for the second part of the concert morning: the "Ferdinandus Waltz". This was written by Strauss' contemporary Constanze Geiger (1835-1890) and is the first work by a woman to be performed as part of the New Year's Concert on January 1st.
The festive Strauss anniversary year and the first delicate step towards programmatic gender parity will be heralded in for the seventh time by maestro Riccardo Muti. The 83-year-old has conducted the Vienna Philharmonic over 500 times to date, including six times on January 1st, and has been an honorary member of the orchestra since 2011.
The program of the New Year's Concert
PIECE NUMBER
COMPOSER
PIECE TITLE
1.
Johann Strauss father
Freedom March, op. 226
2.
Josef Strauss
Village Swallows from Austria, Waltz, op. 164
3.
Johann Strauss
Demolirer-Polka, Polka française, op. 269
4.
Johann Strauss
Lagoon Waltz, op. 411
5.
Eduard Strauss
Airy and fragrant, Polka fast, op. 206
6.
Johann Strauss
Overture to the operetta "The Gypsy Baron"
7.
Johann Strauss
Accelerations, Waltz, op. 234
8.
Joseph Hellmesberger
Fidele Brüder, march from "Das Veilchenmädel" (first performance at a New Year's concert)
9.
Constanze Geiger
Ferdinandus Waltz (arrangement: Wolfgang Dörner/first performance at a New Year's concert)
10.
Johann Strauss
Either - or! Polka fast, op. 403
11.
Josef Strauss
Transactions, Waltz, op. 184
12.
Johann Strauss
Annen-Polka, op. 117
13.
Johann Strauss
Tritsch-Tratsch, Polka fast, op. 214
14.
Johann Strauss
Wine, women and song, Waltz, op. 333
"Riccardo Muti has played an exceptional role in the history of the Vienna Philharmonic for over 50 years. He has helped shape the repertoire and the specific sound of the orchestra in a unique way," said Daniel Froschauer, Chairman of the Philharmonic, paying tribute to the conductor.
