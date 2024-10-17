Savings products with a term of one year are currently the most attractive. Here you can still get up to 3.2 percent. With a two-year fixed rate, you can get up to 3.05 percent, with 36 months still 3 percent (see chart). If you don't want to tie up your money and prefer an account that matures daily, you can even get up to 3.6 percent - but only for four months and only for new customers.