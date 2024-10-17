Tie up quickly!
Automatically saved draft
Not good news for savings account savers. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) cut its key interest rate again by 0.25 percent to 3.25 percent. This means that our banks' savings rates will soon follow suit. Anyone who can should quickly lock in their savings now.
In order to combat inflation, the European Central Bank (ECB) has sharply increased key interest rates in recent years. This has once again ensured reasonable returns on savings accounts. This year, up to 4 percent p.a. was already possible on a three-year capital savings account (chart).
Inflation has now eased considerably and the ECB heralded a turnaround in interest rates in the middle of the year. What is good news for house builders with variable loans is less good news for savings account savers.
As the name suggests, the banks are geared towards the key interest rates (specifically the "Euribor" reference interest rate) and have therefore also adjusted some of their conditions. Fortunately, the situation is not yet completely lost.
"Some banks have not yet fully priced in the ECB cut. This means that good conditions are still available that are above the September inflation rate and approximately cushion the estimated annual inflation rate of 3.4 percent," explains financial expert Andreas Ederer from the comparison portal Durchblicker.
Some banks have not yet fully priced in the ECB cut.
Andreas Ederer vom Vergleichsportal Durchblicker
Bild: Durchblicker/Sebastian Freiler
Savings products with a term of one year are currently the most attractive. Here you can still get up to 3.2 percent. With a two-year fixed rate, you can get up to 3.05 percent, with 36 months still 3 percent (see chart). If you don't want to tie up your money and prefer an account that matures daily, you can even get up to 3.6 percent - but only for four months and only for new customers.
So if you still want to invest some money safely, you should act quickly. Yesterday, the ECB cut the key interest rate again by 0.25 percent to 3.25 percent. As a result, banks' conditions for savers will soon become worse again. It therefore makes sense to "lock in" the still very good conditions now.
Use comparison portals and find the best conditions
To find out where the best offers are available, it is worth taking a look at portals such as durchblicker.at or bankenrechner.at from the AK.
Important: Only tie up money that you don't need. Early withdrawals incur high advance interest rates, which often more than "eat up" the savings income.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.