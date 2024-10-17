Police on the hunt for the acid burglars

Unprecedented series in the years 2022 and 2023

In 2022 and 2023, a group of Georgians etched out at least 55 apartments throughout Vienna, along with hundreds more in half of Europe. Most of the perpetrators were caught back then. The perpetrators are also believed to have taken up residence in rented apartments. The police and the Federal Criminal Police Office are investigating at full speed - the noose is tightening for the burglars.