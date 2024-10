Detour between Salzburg and Kufstein

As already announced, there are already restrictions on the route due to the construction work. Trains between Vienna and Munich will be rerouted via Passau; it will be possible to board and alight in Passau. The detour will lead to an increase in travel time and the stop in Salzburg will be omitted. Trains RJX 62 and RJX 65 are canceled. Individual trains between Salzburg and Tyrol during the day are already being operated as rail replacement services (SEV) with buses.