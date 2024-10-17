Criminal trial against scene DJ for serial abuse

A "no" is said not to have been accepted

Several women, who are also active in the Viennese techno scene, came forward and described their experiences: Unwanted kisses, intimate touching, intercourse in their sleep, without their consent. The accused did not accept a "no". "He abused them in a state in which they could no longer understand the process of sexual intercourse," said the public prosecutor, opening the first day of the trial. "It took place in the techno party scene, drugs were involved, alcohol was involved," the prosecutor explains. Special investigations are being carried out into these offenses.