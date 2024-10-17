Five victims in Vienna?
Criminal trial against scene DJ for serial abuse
The eagerly awaited trial against a 29-year-old from the Viennese techno scene, who is accused of crimes in connection with a total of five women, began on Thursday. The shocking range of charges: rape, sexual harassment and sexual abuse of defenceless persons. At the beginning, the accused pleaded "not guilty".
On July 21, the handcuffs clicked for a young man known in the DJ scene in Vienna. On Thursday, the "pretty boy", as he was perceived to be, was brought before the Vienna Provincial Court. Due to the great media interest, the trial was moved to a larger courtroom.
Two trial days have been scheduled for the explosive case. The accusations according to the Vienna public prosecutor's office: rape, sexual harassment and sexual abuse of defenceless persons.
Back in March, two young women filed a complaint against the DJ with the police, which set the investigation in motion. One victim stated that the accused had raped her in the toilet of a well-known Viennese club.
She had gone to the toilet with him to consume drugs. According to the prosecutor, he pushed her head against the wall, pressed himself against the academic and injured her arm.
A "no" is said not to have been accepted
Several women, who are also active in the Viennese techno scene, came forward and described their experiences: Unwanted kisses, intimate touching, intercourse in their sleep, without their consent. The accused did not accept a "no". "He abused them in a state in which they could no longer understand the process of sexual intercourse," said the public prosecutor, opening the first day of the trial. "It took place in the techno party scene, drugs were involved, alcohol was involved," the prosecutor explains. Special investigations are being carried out into these offenses.
"My client will not plead guilty", says defense lawyer Sascha Flatz, "he himself is shocked by the allegations". Like the victims, the accused was a guest or DJ at so-called sex-positive parties, where things were very revealing. "There are dark rooms and you can have sex with each other there," says Flatz, who admits: "My client behaved morally out of line there." However, according to the lawyer, he did not commit any criminal acts.
If convicted, the man faces two to ten years in prison; the jury will deliberate on this on October 25.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
